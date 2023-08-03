YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Loew’s Southside Boxing Club will host “Fight Night at the Cardinal’s Nest” this Saturday at Cardinal Mooney High School. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Cardinal’s football program.

The card will feature 13 amateur bouts, including former Youngstown State football player Henry Yoboue. The main event will showcase Cardinal Mooney sophomore Colin Enright.

Loew, a Cardinal Mooney graduate, is excited to give back to his alma mater.

“It’s the first time going back there since I graduated.” said Loew. “I think they have the program going in the right direction. If this can give them a little shot in the foot to go forward, that would be great.”

The fights will take place in the school’s gymnasium and will begin at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m.