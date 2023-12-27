HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic girl’s basketball edged out Class 6A Norwin 51-50 in a one-of-a-kind finish that saw free throws decided it in the final seconds.

With 2.9 seconds left, Kennedy’s Lochlyn Schimrack nailed two free throws to give them a 2-point lead with just two ticks to go. But in the ensuing inbound, a foul was called on the Norwin half-court shot attempt as time expired to give the Vikings three shots and a chance to win.

After making the first, they went on to miss the next two free throws to give Kennedy the one-point victory.

It was an 18-3 Golden Eagles run in the second quarter to retake a six-point lead, in part fueled by freshman Tori Harvey’s eight points in the quarter. She finished with a career-high 14 points.

Kennedy led 30-27 at halftime, then both teams would stay neck and neck throughout the third quarter, and the game entered the final frame tied at 34 all.

It was then that Kennedy leaned on junior star Layke Fields and opened up a nine-point advantage in the fourth quarter. She would post a game-high 20 points in the win.

But #6 ranked Norwin quickly put together a run to tie it back up before the odd finish.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 5-2 on the season after taking down a team that went 24-5 a season ago and lost in the 6A state semifinals.