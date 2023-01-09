HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls’ basketball team got above .500 on the season as they rolled past Lakeview (PA) 67-34.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear from the Golden Eagles.

KC led by 17 at the half and held the Sailors to just three points in the third quarter.

Layke Fields led the Golden Eagles with 22 points with 13 rebounds while Monique Vincent and Bella Magestro each had 13 points.

Emma Marsteller had a team-high 19 points for the Sailors.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic moves to 5-4 while Lakeview falls to 7-4.