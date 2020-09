Marco Ferry rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns in Leetonia's 38-8 win over Lisbon.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia rolled past Lisbon 38-8 in the Spaghetti Bowl Friday night.

Marco Ferry rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run.

He added a pair of scoring scampers in the second quarter, from 15 and 8 yards respectively.

Ferry capped off his big night with a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

With the win, Leetonia remains unbeaten at 3-0. Lisbon drops to 0-3 on the campaign.