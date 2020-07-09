Ferry ready to break 2,000 yards and lead Leetonia back to playoffs

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s good reason to be optimistic for Leetonia this season.

“I think our expectations are a little higher than they’ve been, and I’m not afraid of high expectations,” says Leetonia head coach Paul Hulea.

The Bears were one win away from the playoffs last year, and return more than enough talent this season to get it done.

“I think we’re definitely able to do those things,” says Leetonia senior tailback Marco Ferry. “Those are some of our goals. We talked about as soon as the season was over, we wanted to get back on the field and the weight room. You know we were very excited for our senior year.”

The Bears will be led by senior tailback Marco Ferry, who carried the ball over 200 times last year for over 1,900 yards. So what can he do for an encore?

“Well, he can rush for two thousand yards,” says Hulea jokingly. “And that is his goal.”

Ferry has added 15 pounds of muscle this season, and is in a prime position to break the school’s all-time rushing record. He also shares a school record with his older brother Roman for scoring five touchdowns in a single game.

“He was sweating a few games last year when I got five, but he wants me to break it,” says Ferry. “But I think it’s a little more special that me and him hold that together.”

The Bears will be more than just Marco Ferry this season. The plan is to open up the offense and force teams to defend them from sideline to sideline, rather than just tackle to tackle.

Most of the offensive line is returning as well, so the numbers, like last year, will certainly add up for Ferry.

“The only person that never asked me about it (Ferry’s rushing stats), was him. He was just like ‘Am I supposed to run the ball? I’ll run it’. He just wants to come out and do his job and be a team first guy,” says Hulea. “It makes you happy when you see kids with that type of personality be successful.”