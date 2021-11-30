Fender’s Poland head coach debut spoiled in loss to Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys basketball team opened up their season with a win Tuesday against Poland 67-56.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

It was Eric Fender’s debut as the new Poland head coach.

Howland controlled the first half, leading by double-digits for the majority of the half and took an eight-point lead into the break.

But the Bulldogs stormed out of the gates in the 3rd quarter, rallying all the way back to take a one-point lead late in the frame.

That would be the only Poland lead however, as Howland went on a big fourth quarter run to put the game out of reach.

Anthony Massucci led Howland with 32 points on the night while Alex Henry added 12.

For Poland, Christian Colosimo had a team-high 28 points.

Howland improves to 1-0 while Poland falls to 0-1.