FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WKBN) – The seventh-seeded Bristol baseball team shut out fifth-seeded Jackson Milton 6-0 Thursday to win its first district title in program history.

“It feels phenomenal,” Mahan said. “We were struggling through the season. We didn’t know quite where we were going to finish out. We finished .500. And then to come out here, being a regional, making a regional appearance just feels phenomenal to do it with the boys and everybody else.”

“Feels pretty great,” Thompson added. “Honestly, if you would have told me about two, three weeks ago with the way we were playing, that we’d be district champs and going to regionals, I would have said you were crazy. But these kids have really bought in the last three weeks and we’re playing some good baseball and having some fun.”

Thursday’s game marked just the second district final that Bristol has played in.

Bristol advances to the Division IV regional semifinal. The Panthers will play the winner of Tiffin Calvert-Norwalk St. Paul on Thursday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at Gilmour Academy.