‘Feels good to jog the bases’: Warren JFK discuss making history, Hollobaugh bomb

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK baseball team is heading to the Division IV state semifinals after the Eagles topped Tiffin Calvert 7-2 Saturday afternoon.

It’s the team’s first trip to the state final four.

Watch the video above to hear from Warren JFK players and head coach.

Down 1-0 in the first inning, senior Cam Hollobaugh crushed a two-run home run to right field, which gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

In the second, JFK would get a run on a bases-loaded walk and another run on a passed ball before Gavin Shrum hit an RBI single to make it 5-1.

In all, the Eagles plated four runs in the inning.

Warren JFK will advance to play Fort Loramie in the Division IV state semifinals Friday at 1 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.