Fecko out as Cardinal Mooney head football coach; Carl Pelini named replacement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has learned that P.J. Fecko is out as head football coach at Cardinal Mooney High School.

Fecko will continue to teach at the school.

He will be replaced by Cardinal Mooney graduate Carl Pelini, a former assistant coach at Youngstown State University. He was hired as the associate athletic director for advancement.

Fecko has led the Cardinals to four state championships in 2011, 2009, 2006 and 2004. Mooney also finished as the state runner-up in 2013, 2007 and 2005.

“PJ Fecko dedicated his heart to this program, and we will always take great pride in what he accomplished,” School President Thomas Maj said. “We thank him for his service to our school. With our storied history and devoted alumni base, we are ready to begin the next chapter in our school’s history.”

During his time as head coach, Mooney posted a record of 159-80 with seven seasons of ten wins or more.

Between 2004 and 2007, Fecko’s team won 52 of its 58 games.

Pelini is a former high school head coach at Austintown Fitch. In three seasons, he led the Falcons to a record of 12-18.

He recently served as defensive coordinator as Youngstown State under his brother, Bo Pelini.

He previously served as interim head coach Bowling Green, head coach at Florida Atlantic and as an assistant at Nebraska.