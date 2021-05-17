Fazzone tosses 1-hitter to lift Hickory to a share of the region crown

Since 2008, the Hornets have won or shared 8 region titles

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory clinched at least a share of the Region 2 championship by topping Meadville Monday evening, 5-1.

Joey Fazzone threw a one-hitter while striking out four on the mound for Hickory.

Johnny Leedham and Luca Bertolasio homered for the victorious Hornets.

Hickory improves to 12-4 overall and 10-3 in the region. The Hornets have now compiled 12 wins in five of the last six seasons. Since 2008, they’ve won or shared eight region titles (13 years).

The Hornets will play at Oil City on Wednesday.