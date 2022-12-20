**Related Video Above: Glenville football team state championship rally.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pride of Glenville High School is being honored for his contributions to Cleveland athletics.
Ted Ginn Sr. is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award at next month’s Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Monday.
Ginn, who led the Glenville Tarblooders to a historic football win just two weeks ago, is going to be front and center at the ceremony hosted by Joe Thomas at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Jan. 25.
Not only did the Tarblooders beat Cincinnati Wyoming, making it the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District team to win an OHSAA state title, but Ginn also has a history of coaching players who go on to Division I college programs and even some who go all the way to the National Football League.
In fact, 22 former Glenville players who’ve worked with Ginn have gone on to play professionally. Along with coaching football, Ginn also leads the boys track team at the school.
Here’s a look at previous winners of the award, as provided by the commission:
2002 – Jim Brown, former running back, Cleveland Browns
2003 – Mark H. McCormack, Founder, International Management Group (IMG)
2004 – Bob Feller, former pitcher, Cleveland Indians
2005 – Richard Jacobs, former owner, Cleveland Indians
2006 – Herb Score, former pitcher and announcer, Cleveland Indians
2007 – Joe Tait, former broadcaster, Cleveland Cavaliers
2008 – Chuck Kyle, Head Football Coach, St. Ignatius High School
2009 – Bob Kain, former CEO, IMG
2010 – Dr. John A. Bergfeld, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon and team physician, Cleveland Clinic
2011 – Reggie Rucker, former wide receiver, Cleveland Browns
2012 – Austin Carr, former guard & current broadcaster, Cleveland Cavaliers
2013 – Bernie Kosar, former quarterback, Cleveland Browns
2014 – Tom Hamilton, sportscaster & announcer, Cleveland Indians
2015 – Jim Donovan, radio & TV personality, WKYC & Cleveland Browns
2016 – Mike Hargrove, former first baseman & manager, Cleveland Indians
2017 – Zydrunas Ilgauskas, former center, Cleveland Cavaliers
2018 – Sandy Alomar Jr., coach and former catcher, Cleveland Indians
2019 – Dolan Family, owners, Cleveland Indians
2021 – CC Sabathia, pitcher, Cleveland
Find out more about the awards and how to get tickets right here.