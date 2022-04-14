YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jahniya Bowers is fast and has been since high school. She was a two-time indoor state champion at Youngstown East.

“If you ask me, anything is achievable,” says YSU junior Jahniya Bowers. “As long as you put in the work and you are working, then the sky’s the limit.”

Bowers continued that success at Youngstown State. She was the Horizon League Freshman of the Year in 2020, broke the school record in the 4×100 relay as a sophomore and this year posted the fastest indoor time in both the 60 and 200-meter dash.

“Nobody sees the sweat and nobody sees the tears,” says Bowers. “All they see is you running, which looks easy, but it’s not. They don’t see lying out on the ground or putting in extra work.”

Then last month, at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina, Bowers ran the 100-meter dash in 11.25 seconds, shattering the school record at Youngstown State. It’s a record that stood for 22 years

“I went in there, ran my race, I looked at the time and I cried,” says Bowers. “I was just like Coach T (Townsend) we did it. I almost cried because it was just unbelievable.”

Bowers has already helped YSU claim five Horizon League titles over the last 3 years, but she’s got even bigger goals down the road.

“The Olympics,” says Bowers. “To wake up one day and all your dreams come together. You’re somewhere you’ve been dreaming since a kid, no better feeling than that.”