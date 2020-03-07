Fast start propels Warren JFK to District Title win over top-seeded Bristol

The Eagles started the game on a 22-2 run and never looked back in a 61-47 win over Bristol Friday in Orwell.

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys basketball team defeated Bristol, 61-47 Friday in a Division IV District Championship at Grand Valley High School.

The Eagles (12-13) came firing out of the gate and took a 22-2 lead in the first quarter before going up 35-21 at halftime.

Bristol (19-6) did not go quietly though, as the top-seeded Panthers rallied in the second half to make it a two-possession game at one point. But Kennedy proved to be too much in the end as they cruised to their first District Championship since 2016.

Warren JFK junior Cameron Hollobaugh led the charge with a game-high 24 points, while Sejjan Couto had 12 for the Eagles.

Bristol’s Matt Stephens poured in 19 points for the Panthers, and Mike Wiebe had 11.

With the win, Warren JFK advances to play Richmond Heights next Tuesday at 6:15pm at Canton Fieldhouse.