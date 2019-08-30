Fast start propels Leetonia to Week 1 win over Sebring

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) –

Behind 236 rushing yards by junior tailback Marco Ferry, the Leetonia Bears won their season-opener against the Sebring Trojans 28-6. The Bears would rack up 285 total yards on the ground in the game while only passing for an additional 40 yards.



But perhaps the biggest run Ferry had all night was early in the fourth quarter that sealed the game away. Following a long, 17-play, time-consuming drive by the Trojans to the Bears 9-yard line, the Bears defense would stop them on a fourth-down attempt at their own 13-yard line.



On the Bears first play after the big defensive stand, Ferry would blast through the middle of the line and cut to his right as he raced 87-yards to give the Bears a comfortable 28-6 advantage. The score would come at the 11:39 mark of the fourth quarter.



“We knew we needed to make a big play. My line did a great job blocking for me. I saw a hole and it opened up and we got a lot more enthusiasm after that,” Ferry said of the big run.



The Bears started the game by scoring on their first two possessions as Ferry scored on a 3-yard run with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter, and he added an 11-yard run with only 2:01 left in the frame. Both scores came after the Bears had touchdowns negated due to penalties.



With the Bears up 14-0, the Trojans fought back as Zane Peterson scored on a 23-yard run at the 8:17 mark of the second quarter to cut the Trojans deficit to 14-6. Peterson would lead the Trojans with 66 rushing yards and 80 passing yards on 9 of 23 attempts.



Leetonia would answer the Trojans tally as Brett Davis would blast into the endzone from just 2 yards out to give the Bears a 21-6 advantage. That touchdown would come with 3:50 remaining in the first half.



“It was a good hard-fought game. It was really what I expected,” Bear head coach Paul Hulea stated. “The offensive line did an outstanding job. When you run the ball it’s a team effort. We were two for two throwing, maybe we should throw more,” Hulea said with a big chuckle.



“I think we were able to do some really good things,” Trojans coach Matt Seidel said. “We came out in the third quarter and did exactly what we wanted to do. We just have to capitalize on the opportunities to finish drives. I don’t believe in moral victories. We don’t want moral victories to be enough this year.”





Leetonia (1-0) travels to Mathews next Friday for Week 2, while Sebring hosts Southington.

Watch the video above for highlights of the Week 1 matchup.

Keep up to date on all your high school football scores, HERE.