YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team defeated Division III Defiance 96-56 Wednesday evening at Beeghly Center.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

The game was not scheduled until late Tuesday, and YSU’s Thursday game at Detroit Mercy scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Titans’ program.

The Penguins built a 20-point lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Four Penguins reached double figures in scoring. William Dunn paced YSU with 14 points. Myles Hunter finished with 12.

Defiance’s Dejsani Beamon led all scorers with 16 points.

YSU returns to Horizon League play on Saturday against Oakland.