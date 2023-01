BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch opened the game on a 17-0 run to set the pace as the Warriors beat Minerva 58-18 Wednesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The win is West Branch’s third in its last four games.

The Warriors would outscore the Lions 20-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.

The win moves West Branch to 4-7 on the year and the Warriors will return to action on Saturday at Boardman.