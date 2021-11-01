Farrell’s Two-Way Standout Generalovich drafted in NFL and NBA Drafts

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Brian Generalovich just wasn’t one of the all-time great athletes in this area but he was one of the best to ever suit up for the Pitt Panthers.

In high school, he was coach Eddie McCluskey’s center on Farrell’s back-to-back state basketball championship teams in 1959 and 1960. On the football field, he was a First-Team All-State selection as a senior two-way tackle on Tony Paulekas’ undefeated team.

At Pitt, Generalovich helped lead the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament in 1963 and the NIT Tournament in 1964. Coach Robert Timmons’ Panthers won 48 of 73 games with Generalovich on the team from 1961-64. The 6’4 forward scored 1114 points and hauled down 622 rebounds during his three-year run.

He was a 3rd round pick (19th overall) of the Knicks in the 1964 NBA Draft.

Generalovich also played on the football team as a senior in 1963 along the defensive line. That season, the Panthers finished with a 9-1 mark and finishing in the top 5 in the AP poll (#4) and the coaches poll (#3).

Brian was drafted in the 20th round of the 1964 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh, he also was picked by the Boston Patriots in the AFL Draft that year as well.

Brian Generalovich, F/Pitt

Career: 72 games played; 15.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 76.1% FT

Tournament Games

Mar. 14, 1964 (NIT Tournament) – Drake 87 Panthers 82

Mar. 11, 1963 (NCAA Tournament) – NYU 93 Panthers 83

