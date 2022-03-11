CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell boys basketball team fell to Elk County Catholic 65-53 Friday in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A state tournament at Clarion University’s Waldo Tippin Gymnasium.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

LJ Samuels paced the Steelers with 19. Kabron Smith added 11.

ECC’s Charlie Breindel led all scorers with 28.



Farrell’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 16-9. Elk County Catholic advances to the PIAA quarterfinals, improving to 23-5 on the campaign.