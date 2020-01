Eric Hopson scored 26 points Friday to become the 15th boy in program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

FARRELL, Pa (WKBN) – The Farrell boys basketball team cruised to a 63-32 win over Wilmington Friday at Farrell High School.

The story of the night was senior Eric Hopson, who entered just 26 points shy of 1,000 for his career. In fitting fashion, Hopson scored exactly 26 points to become the 15th boy in program history to reach the milestone at Farrell.

The Steelers pick up their third straight win and host West Middlesex next Friday at 7:30 PM.