Farrell’s defense powers defending champs back to Hershey

Farrell defeated Clairton for the first time since 1999

Farrell will meet Bishop Guilfoyle in the state championship

WEXFORD, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers are heading back to Hershey following their 13-10 win over Clairton. Farrell has won their 5 playoff games by a combined score of 178-44.

The Steelers will now face Bishop Guilfoyle – who won earlier over Lackawanna Trail (11-7) – next week for the Class A state championship. The Steelers met the Marauders in the title tilt in 2015. Bishop Guilfoyle won 35-0.

Tonight, Ray Raver opened the game’s scoring with a 55 yard touchdown run of his own to give Farrell the early 7-0 advantage just 5:08 into the first quarter.

Brenden Parsons tossed a 33 yard touchdown score to Kenlein Ogletree to tie the game up at 7 apiece with just over three minutes to go in the opening half.

Clairton got the ball back before the end of the half and the Bears successfully put points on the board – following a pass interference call with no time remaining – Parsons kicked a 24-yard field goal through the uprights to give Clairton the 3-point advantage at intermission (Clairton, 10-7).

However, at the end of the third quarter, Farrell got on the board on a Anthony Stallworth 59 yard run to take the advantage back from Clairton and lead by 3 entering the fourth quarter (13-10). The point after kick was blocked by Wayne Wade III.

The Steelers’ defense stepped up once more – Amarion Odem picked off Clairton – for their fourth turnovers inside of Farrell’s 10 yard line. This interception came at the 6:34 mark in the fourth quarter.

After a punt by Farrell under two minutes to play, Clairton had one more opportunity. Odem intercepted a Parsons’ pass which cemented the Steeler win – 13-10.

The Bears began the season – much like Farrell – with an 0-2 record (after losses to Aliquippa and McGuffey). Clairton’s season ends at 11-3.

SCORING CHART

Farrell, 13-10 (FINAL)

First Quarter

F – Ray Raver, 55-yard TD run (F 7-0)

Second Quarter

C – Kenlein Ogletree, 33-yard TD catch from Brenden Parsons (T 7-7)

C – Brenden Parsons, 24-yard FG (C 10-7)

Third Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 59-yard TD run (F 13-10)