FARRELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell senior running back Anthony Stallworth will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Akron.

Stallworth made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Stallworth rushed for 2,340 yards this past season and scored 30 touchdowns. He averaged over 195 yards rushing per game and helped lead the Steelers to 11 wins and the District 10 title.

Stallworth finished his career with over 5,400 yards making him Farrell’s all-time leading rusher.

He is a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22 and is the reigning Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Stallworth had offers from several college football programs, including Bowling Green, Toledo, IUP, Slippery Rock, Stetson, West Virginia State, Charlotte and Albany.