Farrell’s after their 2nd back-to-back championships

Steelers won state title in 1995 & 1996 also

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell is back in the state title game for a second consecutive season as the Steelers are seeking to defend their championship. The opponent is a familiar one in Bishop Guilfoyle.

In last weekend’s 13-10 victory over Clairton, the Steelers received contributions from many including Anthony Stallworth – who ran 59 yards for the go ahead score and finished with 104 yards on the ground. Farrell’s defensive effort was the key as they forced 5 turnovers and held the Bears offense to just under 250 yards of total offense.

Bishop Guilfoyle edged Lackawanna Trail – 11-7 – in the Eastern Final. Junior Keegan Myrick scored a touchdown and gained 100 yards rushing. Konner Kiesewetter completed 66.7% of his tosses (10-15) while throwing for 131 stripes.

In the 2015 title tilt, Bishop Guilfoyle shut out Farrell – 35-0. The Marauder defense intercepted Alex Myers 4 times and held Braxton Chapman to just 29 yards rushing on 10 carries. Evan Chadbourn ran for 152 yards for the Marauders and scored twice. Josh Trybus also finished his day with 74 yards rushing as well.

2019 PIAA Class A State Football Championship

Thursday, December 5 at 1 pm from Hersheypark Stadium

Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (13-2)

Playoff History

Bishop Guilfoyle

State Championships: 3 (2016, 2015, 2014)

Trips to State Finals: 4 (2019, 2016, 2015, 2014)

Farrell

State Championships: 3 (2018, 1996, 1995)

Trips to State Finals: 6 (2019, 2018, 2015, 1996, 1995, 1990)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Farrell, 38.4; Bishop Giulfoyle, 23.3

Scoring Defense: Farrell, 7.0; Bishop Guilfoyle, 12.6

2019 Results

Bishop Guilfoyle

Marauders 11 Lackawanna Trail 7*

Marauders 36 Juniata Valley 17*

Marauders 47 Saltsburg 18*

Marauders 14 Bishop McCort 7*

Marauders 22 Bishop McCort 7

Marauders 20 Chestnut Ridge 14

Marauders 20 Forest Hills 12

Richland 36 Marauders 0

Marauders 20 Penn Cambria 6

Marauders 30 Johnstown 6

Marauders 37 Central Cambria 7

Marauders 36 Cambria Heights 12

Westmont Hilltop 27 Marauders 7

Marauders 26 Somerset 0

Farrell

Steelers 13 Clairton 10*

Steelers 28 Coudersport 0*

Steelers 60 Tussey Mountain 14*

Steelers 35 Maplewood 20*

Steelers 42 West Middlesex 0*

Steelers 1 Cambridge Springs 0 (fft)*

Steelers 39 Greenville 0

Steelers 51 Reynolds 0

Steelers 54 Cochranton 0

Steelers 73 Mercer 0

Steelers 63 Cambridge Springs 0

Steelers 33 West Middlesex 0

Steelers 35 Union City 0

Wilmington 40 Steelers 0

University Prep 14 Steelers 12

Recent Class A Champions

2018 – Farrell 55 Lackawanna Trail 20

2017 – Jeannette 42 Homer-Center 12

2016 – Bishop Guilfoyle 17 Clairton 0

2015 – Bishop Guilfoyle 35 Farrell 0

2014 – Bishop Guilfoyle 19 Clairton 18

2013 – North Catholic 15 Old Forge 14

2012 – Clairton 20 Dunmore 0

2011 – Clairton 35 Southern Columbia 19

2010 – Clairton 36 Riverside 30

2009 – Clairton 15 Bishop Mcort 3

2008 – Steelton-Highspire 35 Clairton 16

2007 – Steelton-Highspire 34 Serra Catholic 15

2006 – Southern Columbia 56 West Middlesex 14

2005 – Southern Columbia 50 Duquense 19

2004 – Southern Columbia 35 Rochester 0

2003 – Southern Columbia 49 Bishop Carroll 20

2002 – Southern Columbia 31 Rochester 6

2001 – Rochester 16 Southern Columbia 0

2000 – Rochester 22 Southern Columbia 14