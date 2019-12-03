Farrell’s after their 2nd back-to-back championships

Steelers won state title in 1995 & 1996 also
HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell is back in the state title game for a second consecutive season as the Steelers are seeking to defend their championship. The opponent is a familiar one in Bishop Guilfoyle.
In last weekend’s 13-10 victory over Clairton, the Steelers received contributions from many including Anthony Stallworth – who ran 59 yards for the go ahead score and finished with 104 yards on the ground. Farrell’s defensive effort was the key as they forced 5 turnovers and held the Bears offense to just under 250 yards of total offense.
Bishop Guilfoyle edged Lackawanna Trail – 11-7 – in the Eastern Final. Junior Keegan Myrick scored a touchdown and gained 100 yards rushing. Konner Kiesewetter completed 66.7% of his tosses (10-15) while throwing for 131 stripes.
In the 2015 title tilt, Bishop Guilfoyle shut out Farrell – 35-0. The Marauder defense intercepted Alex Myers 4 times and held Braxton Chapman to just 29 yards rushing on 10 carries. Evan Chadbourn ran for 152 yards for the Marauders and scored twice. Josh Trybus also finished his day with 74 yards rushing as well.
2019 PIAA Class A State Football Championship
Thursday, December 5 at 1 pm from Hersheypark Stadium
Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (13-2)
Playoff History
Bishop Guilfoyle
State Championships: 3 (2016, 2015, 2014)
Trips to State Finals: 4 (2019, 2016, 2015, 2014)
Farrell
State Championships: 3 (2018, 1996, 1995)
Trips to State Finals: 6 (2019, 2018, 2015, 1996, 1995, 1990)
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Farrell, 38.4; Bishop Giulfoyle, 23.3
Scoring Defense: Farrell, 7.0; Bishop Guilfoyle, 12.6
2019 Results
Bishop Guilfoyle
Marauders 11 Lackawanna Trail 7*
Marauders 36 Juniata Valley 17*
Marauders 47 Saltsburg 18*
Marauders 14 Bishop McCort 7*
Marauders 22 Bishop McCort 7
Marauders 20 Chestnut Ridge 14
Marauders 20 Forest Hills 12
Richland 36 Marauders 0
Marauders 20 Penn Cambria 6
Marauders 30 Johnstown 6
Marauders 37 Central Cambria 7
Marauders 36 Cambria Heights 12
Westmont Hilltop 27 Marauders 7
Marauders 26 Somerset 0
Farrell
Steelers 13 Clairton 10*
Steelers 28 Coudersport 0*
Steelers 60 Tussey Mountain 14*
Steelers 35 Maplewood 20*
Steelers 42 West Middlesex 0*
Steelers 1 Cambridge Springs 0 (fft)*
Steelers 39 Greenville 0
Steelers 51 Reynolds 0
Steelers 54 Cochranton 0
Steelers 73 Mercer 0
Steelers 63 Cambridge Springs 0
Steelers 33 West Middlesex 0
Steelers 35 Union City 0
Wilmington 40 Steelers 0
University Prep 14 Steelers 12
Recent Class A Champions
2018 – Farrell 55 Lackawanna Trail 20
2017 – Jeannette 42 Homer-Center 12
2016 – Bishop Guilfoyle 17 Clairton 0
2015 – Bishop Guilfoyle 35 Farrell 0
2014 – Bishop Guilfoyle 19 Clairton 18
2013 – North Catholic 15 Old Forge 14
2012 – Clairton 20 Dunmore 0
2011 – Clairton 35 Southern Columbia 19
2010 – Clairton 36 Riverside 30
2009 – Clairton 15 Bishop Mcort 3
2008 – Steelton-Highspire 35 Clairton 16
2007 – Steelton-Highspire 34 Serra Catholic 15
2006 – Southern Columbia 56 West Middlesex 14
2005 – Southern Columbia 50 Duquense 19
2004 – Southern Columbia 35 Rochester 0
2003 – Southern Columbia 49 Bishop Carroll 20
2002 – Southern Columbia 31 Rochester 6
2001 – Rochester 16 Southern Columbia 0
2000 – Rochester 22 Southern Columbia 14