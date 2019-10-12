Farrell wins Region 1 title

Steelers have outscored their last six opponents by 309 to 0

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – After beginning the season with two losses, Farrell has won six in a row following tonight’s 51-0 win over Reynolds to win the Region 1 crown. The Steelers have defeated their last six opponents by a combined score of 309-0.

Final Region 1 Standings

Farrell – 3-0

Reynolds – 2-1

West Middlesex – 1-2

Mercer – 0-3

Last year, Farrell ended Reynolds’ season with a 62-6 playoff win. The Steelers have gotten by Reynolds in six straight meetings now.

Three Steelers scored two touchdowns tonight. Anthony Stallworth opened the scoring with a 52-yard run. He would score again in the second quarter on a 54-yard touchdown catch. Jaden Harrison finished his night with a pair of touchdown runs also. Brice Butler caught a TD pass and returned a punt the distance at the end of the second quarter for Farrell.

Tonight, Reynolds (6-2) dropped their second game of the year. Still, the Raiders have won 9 of their last 13 games dating back to last October.

The Steelers will play at Greenville next week to close out the regular season. Reynolds is scheduled to meet Northwestern at Rogers Field next Friday.

SCORING CHART

Farrell, 51-0

First Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 52-yard TD run (F 6-0, 8:45)

F – Anthony Jackson, 15-yard TD run (F 12-0, 4:59)

Second Quarter

F – Jaden Harrison, 56-yard TD run (F 20-0, 8:47)

F – Anthony Stallworth, 54-yard TD catch from Christian Hartley (F 28-0, 4:21)

F – Brice Butler, 34-yard TD catch from Christian Hartley (F 36-0, 1:54)

F – Brice Butler, 47-yard punt return for TD (F 43-0, 0:38)

Third Quarter

F – Jaden Harrison, 14-yard TD run (F 51-0, 1:58)