Farrell wins District 10 title; Steelers roll to 10th straight win

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell rolled past Jamestown 60-35 in the District 10 Class A Championship game on Friday night.

The Steelers have now won nine District 10 championships in program history.

In addition, Farrell’s win on Friday marked the team’s 10th consecutive win this season.

Lamont Samuels led the way with 14 points for Farrell. Trian Holden added 10 points in the win.

With the win, Farrell improves to 13-7 on the season. The Steelers advance to face District 5 Class 1A champion Berlin Brothersvalley on Tuesday.

Jamestown drops to 8-15 on the season.