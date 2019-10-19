Farrell wins 7th in a row: shuts out Greenville 39-0

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Farrell Steelers kept their streak alive tonight, winning their seventh game in a row over Greenville. The win improves the Steelers’ record to 7-2 on the season.
Farrrell has impressively outscored it’s last seven opponents 348-0.
Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.