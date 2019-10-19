Farrell wins 7th in a row: shuts out Greenville 39-0

Cortland, OHIO (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders unleashed a suffocating defense as they smothered the Lakeview Bulldogs Friday Night 35-0. The victory improves the Raiders to 5-3 on the season, 3-2 in the NE8. Lakeview drops to 1-7, 0-5 in the league.

The Raiders only allowed the Bulldogs across midfield a few times on the night, twice on Raider offensive turnovers. The Raiders would cough the ball up on their first possession for the second half at their own 25, but the Bulldogs would only net 3 yards before turning the ball over on downs at the Raider 22.

“Yeah I wasn’t happy with our first offensive possession in the second half, but you know what? Our defense stepped up and played so well tonight,” Raiders head coach Dan Yeagley said. “Getting a shutout against a team like that and playing well, we needed that especially going into these next two games.”

On the night, the Raiders defense would force the Bulldogs into committing three turnovers, two interceptions, and one fumble. They would also frustrate the Bulldogs starting quarterback Stephen Pavlansky by pressuring him and knocking down numerous passes.

“Our defense played phenomenally,” Yeagley stated. “It was a very physical ball game. A typical coach Pavlasky team that tackles very well and they were aggressive. But boy our defense really stepped up. The interior, the defensive line, and linebackers really got after it and did a super job. I’m very pleased with how our defense played.”

South Range began the scoring on their first possession as senior quarterback Isaac Allegretto ran off left tackle for a 1-yard score. That gave the Raiders a 6-0 lead at the 10:04 mark of the quarter.

The Raiders would then capitalize on two Dylan Dominguez 1-yard touchdown runs to jump out to a 21-0 lead. The first came early in the second quarter at 11:29, and the second came with 9:00 remaining in the quarter.

The Raiders would take a 28-0 advantage into the halftime locker rooms as they would score again with 6:53 left in the half. This time it was a 20-yard pass from Allegretto to Luke Blasko.

The Raiders would close out the scoring and implement the running clock when Dominguez would haul in a 35-yard pass from Allegretto with 11:53 remaining in the contest.

“They are a very physical team and aggressive and they have speed in the backfield and on the perimeter, so we have to play good defense against them,” Yeagley said of the Raider's next opponent in Struthers.

The Raiders will travel to Struthers next Friday while Lakeview will host Niles McKinley.