Farrell wins 10th D10 title in blowout fashion

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell Steelers defeated the Wilmington Greyhounds Friday night, 48-6. The win gave the Steelers their 10th District 10 title and their 15th overall title.
Anthony Stallworth had a monster game for Farrell with over 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns, including a 97-yard touchdown run.
Wilmington finishes the season with a record of 7-3. Farrell (9-0) moves on to the PIAA state playoffs next week.
