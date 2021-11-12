Farrell wins 10th D10 title in blowout fashion

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell Steelers defeated the Wilmington Greyhounds Friday night, 48-6. The win gave the Steelers their 10th District 10 title and their 15th overall title.

Anthony Stallworth had a monster game for Farrell with over 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns, including a 97-yard touchdown run.

Wilmington finishes the season with a record of 7-3. Farrell (9-0) moves on to the PIAA state playoffs next week.