Farrell, Wilmington football forced to move up a classification due to success

Farrell and Wilmington will be playing in a new football classification next season due to a new PIAA rule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Both the Farrell and Wilmington football teams will be forced to play up a classification next season because of their on-the-field success due to a new rule from the PIAA.

The new “Competition Classification Formula” rule was voted on and approved in October. It will give schools “success points” during a two-year PIAA cycle.

One point is given to a team if they qualify for a district championship, two points are given if they advance to the state quarterfinals, three points for a state semifinal trip and four points if they reach a state final.

Six points are needed to be automatically moved up one classification.

In addition to success points, transfers play a rule in the formula as well. Five transfers in football would move a team up a classification, just two in basketball would mean moving up a classification.

Farrell has won back-to-back state championships and has surpassed the six-point threshold.

However, Farrell is one of the smallest Class A public schools in the state.

As for Wilmington, a state final trip last year and a trip to the state semifinals this year has put them over six points and will have to play in Class 3A next year.

Both schools will appeal the decision.

