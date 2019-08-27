Farrell-Wilmington collide for D10 supremacy

This Friday's Game of the Week broadcast will be on Fox (tape delay)

Steelers are trying to avoid 1st 0-2 start since 2008

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The defending Class A state champion Farrell Steelers will try and avoid their first 0-2 start since 2008 when they travel to Wilmington this Friday for the Game of the Week. The Greyhounds have won 19 of their last 20 regular season games. Their lone loss came last year at Farrell, 31-19. Two of the premier programs in, not only the district but, the state of Pennsylvania are set to collide.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, August 30, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Farrell (0-1) at Wilmington (1-0)

Last 3 Meetings

Aug. 31, 2019 – Farrell, 31-19

Oct. 2, 2015 – Farrell, 37-6

Sept. 26, 2014 – Wilmington, 28-12

Game notes from 2018

Farrell topped Wilmington, 31-19, in last year’s week two contest at Lou Falconi Field. Kyi Wright threw for 2 scores as Christian Lewis ran for 100-yards in the Steelers’ victory. Farrell forced 4 turnovers (2 interceptions/2 fumbles).

Last Week

-Despite Jaden Harrison’s 7-yard TD run early on – the Steelers fell to University Prep – 14-12 – at home. Now, Farrell will look to avoid a 0-2 start. Last time that happened, the Steelers advanced all the way to the Western Final in 2008.

-Wilmington opened the 2019 season with a 26-14 victory over Sharon. The ‘Hound rushing attack gained nearly 300 yards as they were led by both Ethan Susen and Darren Miller – who each churned out over 100 yards, respectively. Wilmington’s defense held Sharon to less than 200 yards.

Game Notes

-This will mark the 13th meeting all-time between the Greyhounds and the Steelers. Currently, each side has 6 wins in the series.

-Wilmington has won their last 11 home games. Farrell has won their last 6 road games.

2019 Standings

Region 1

Mercer – 0-0 (1-0)

Reynolds – 0-0 (1-0)

West Middlesex – 0-0 (1-0)

Farrell – 0-0 (0-1)

Region 4

Greenville – 0-0 (1-0)

Wilmington – 0-0 (1-0)

Lakeview – 0-0 (0-1)

Sharpsville – 0-0 (0-1)

Upcoming Schedule

Farrell

Sept. 6 – Union City (0-1)

Sept. 13 – West Middlesex (1-0)

Sept. 20 – at Cambridge Springs (1-0)

Wilmington

Sept. 6 – at Northwestern (0-1)

Sept. 13 – at Lakeview (0-1)

Sept. 20 – Conneaut (0-0)