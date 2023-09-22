HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory has a great opportunity tonight with the visiting undefeated Farrell Steelers coming to town.

Farrell opened the game by churning out a 13-play, 80-yard drive that featured six first down conversions that was capped by Kabron Smith’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Chambers to give the Steelers the early 6-0 lead.

On the Steelers’ next possession, this time it took 7-plays and it was Farrell’s quarterback Smith who called his own number to reach the endzone from one-yard away.

Hickory and Farrell both scored before intermission. The Hornets utilized a methodical 20-play drive that was highlighted by Parker Hilliard’s 8-yard catch from Zander Telesz to cut Farrell’s lead down to 5-points (12-7). However, just over a minute later, Brandon Chambers outran the Hornet defense from 43-yards to bolster the advantage back to double-digits (20-7).

Scoring Chart

Farrell, 20-7 (Half)

First quarter

F – Brandon Chambers, 20-yard TD catch from Kabron Smith (pass failed, 5:42)

F – Smith, 1-yard TD run (pass failed, 2:18)

Second quarter

H – Parker Hilliard, 8-yard TD catch from Zander Telesz (Lukas Jones kick, 3:09)

F – Chambers, 43-yard TD run (Nemo Jones run, 2:06)