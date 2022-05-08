SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell twin brothers Jaiman and Trian Holden shared their signing day together at Redeem Sanctuary as the pair committed to colleges on Sunday.

Trian will continue his career at Allegheny College while brother Jaiman will head to Lock Haven.

The twins helped lead the Steelers to an 11-1 record and a trip to the Class 2A state semifinals.

Trian threw for 791 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Jaiman helped block not only for his brother, but for two-thousand yard rusher Anthony Stallworth and was a part of a defense that allowed just 8.6 points per game last season.