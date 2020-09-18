Onto halftime; Farrell & Wilmington are tied

Anthony Stallworth has scored three times in the opening half for Farrell.

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Two of the top programs in all of Pennsylvania are squaring off against one another this evening in Farrell. The Steelers – the back-to-back (Class A) state champions – and squaring off against Wilmington – who made 2 appearances in the state title game in the past three years.

Farrell was the first to receive the ball. Anthony Stallworth made a pair of big plays. First, a 35-yard screen pass and then to finish the drive – a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

After being stopped on downs on their first offensive drive, Wilmington’s Caelan Bender goes in from a year away to tie the game at 7 with under a minute to play in the first quarter.

Stallworth again came up big for Farrell. This time, it was a catch-and-go from Christian Hartley. Number 3 went 45-yards to cross the end zone for six more points and to give the Steelers a 7-point advantage (14-7).

Back came the ‘Hounds, Luke Edwards runs in a 4-yard score to cut the Steeler lead to just 1 (14-13) after a missed extra point.

Farrell’s Stallworth found the end zone once again, this time from 4-yards out to give the Steelers’ a 20-13 lead with 2:22 remaining in the first half.

Ethan Susen tied the game at 20 following his 2-yard touchdown run with just 30 seconds left in the opening half.

