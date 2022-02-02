FARRELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Farrell football team is sending four players to the college level.

Senior running back Anthony Stallworth signed his national letter on intent to the University of Akron on Wednesday.

“New coaching staff, they wanted to bring in guys that they know can play,” Stallworth said. “So I feel like they know I can play and they have a good offensive scheme for me to be successful in college.”

Stallworth is the Steeler’s all-time leading rusher with over 5,400 career yards. He is also a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22 and is the reigning Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Farrell wide receiver and safety Omar Stewart Jr. committed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He will be joined at IUP by Tai’don Strickland. The Farrell senior linebacker also committed to the Crimson Hawks.

Senior lineman Preston Williams committed to Thaddeus Stevens College.

