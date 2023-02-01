FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Four Farrell High School football standouts will play in the college ranks after they signed on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Steelers’ star athlete Kylon Wilson signed to continue his career at Slippery Rock University.

Wilson was a member of the WKBN Big 22 this past season and had 46 receptions for 975 yards, added 527 yards on the ground and racked up 30 total touchdowns.

Lamont Samuels also signed Wednesday to continue his academic and playing career at Clarion.

He caught 29 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns this past season. He also recorded 21 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Anthony Jackson will join his two Steelers teammates in the PSAC as he signed to play at Gannon.

Jackson anchored the Farrell line, helping the Steelers to 10 wins this past season.

On the defensive, Zaire Thomas was a mainstay on the Steelers defensive line and will continue his career at Mount Union.