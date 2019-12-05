Farrell-Bishop Guilfoyle tied in 4th quarter

Steelers began the season with an 0-2 mark

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell makes their return trip to Hershey with a meeting against former-three time champion Bishop Guilfoyle in the state championship contest this afternoon.

Farrell’s first offensive possession took over 5 minutes but the Steelers were unable to come away with points. Farrell’s defense stood tall as they were able to stop the Marauders on 4th down as well. Scoreless in the first quarter.

On Bishop Guilfoyle’s second possession, Brian Hilton a fumble setting up Farrell deep inside of Marauder territory. From there, Anthony Stallworth carried the ball from the 21 to the 1 and then Ray Raver on a 1-yard plunge to give the Steelers the early 7-0 advantage.

After a punt from Farrell; Bishop Guilfoyle began their drive late in the second quarter inside of the Steeler 30. However, Dwight Ravenscraft intercepted a tipped pass to turn away the Marauders.

After each team punted to begin the second half, Bishop Guilfoyle fumbles the ball away as the Steelers’ sophomore linebacker Anthony Jackson comes away with the recovery. However, Farrell was unable to add onto their 7-0 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Marauders blocked a Farrell punt placing the ball inside the red zone. Bishop Guilfoyle ties the game on a Keegan Myrick 1-yard run with just over 9 minutes remaining (7-7).

SCORING CHART

Tied, 7-7

Second Quarter

F – Ray Raver, 1-yard TD run (F 7-0, 10:39)

Fourth Quarter

B – Keegan Myrick, 1-yard TD run (T 7-7, 9:07)