MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell’s after its’ third straight District 10 Class 2A championship as the Steelers will be matched against Mercyhurst Prep this Saturday at Meadville High School.

The Steelers have won seven district titles in the last eight years.

The Lakers are after its’ first district championship since 2007.

Will Farrell advance or will Mercyhurst Preps’ prolific scoring attack be able to shake the Steeler defense?

High School Football Playoffs – District 10 Class 2A Championship

Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 12 pm at Meadville High School

Mercyhurst Prep (10-0) vs. Farrell (10-1)

Last Meeting

Nov. 9, 2012 – Farrell, 38-7 (District 10 A quarterfinal)

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Mercyhurst Prep, 58.6; Farrell, 31.8

Scoring Defense: Mercyhurst Prep, 3.6; Farrell, 11.5

Game Notes

-The Lakers’ offense has scored 43-points or more against each of its’ 10 opponents this year. The defense has allowed a total of 9-points during the past seven games.

-Sophomore QB Paul Johnson has connected on 21 touchdown passes while throwing for 1335 yards. He’s also rushed for 891 yards and scored 16 times. Jeremy Ganska leads the Lakers in rushing with 1197 yards (16 TDs).

-Farrell’s offense has posted at least 300-total yards in seven of its’ 11 games played this year.

-Steeler senior quarterback Kabron Smith has completed 67.3% of his passes (138-205) for 1,999 yards and 27 touchdowns. Farrell also features a 1,000-yard rusher (Juelz Johnson, 1018) and three receivers who’ve caught 37-passes or more (Danny Odem, III; Brandon Chambers, Simier Wade).

-Over Farrell’s last seven games, the Steelers have allowed just one opponent (Cathedral Prep, 44) to score more than 7-points.

2023 Results

Mercyhurst Prep (10-0)

Lakers 49 Sharpsville 0*

Lakers 48 Union City 3

Lakers 66 Iroquois 0

Lakers 82 Warren 0

Lakers 55 Eisenhower 0

Lakers 66 Franklin 6

Lakers 72 Northwestern 0

Lakers 56 Seneca 6

Lakers 49 Slippery Rock 7

Lakers 43 Fairview 14

*-playoff

Farrell (10-1)

Steelers 36 Wilmington 7*

Cathedral Prep 44 Steelers 18

Steelers 49 Slippery Rock 0

Steelers 20 Sharon 0

Steelers 62 Sharpsville 6

Steelers 34 Wilmington 6

Steelers 26 Hickory 7

Steelers 28 Greenville 12

Steelers 21 Grove City 14

Steelers 24 Harding 17

Steelers 32 North East 14

*-playoff

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.