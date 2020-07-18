Farrell seeks 3 in a row; must play at 2A level this year

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Brian Hilton Jr’s 22-yard field goal will be remembered as one of ‘the’ plays in Farrell football history for sometime to come. The ‘kick’ was the thrilling ending to the story of the 2019 Farrell Steelers – who went from an 0-2 team to defending their Class A state championship over Bishop Guilfoyle (10-7) in overtime. Amp Pegues – once the QB of Farrell’s 1995 state title squad – won the crown as the head coach in his first season at the helm last December.

Last December, Farrell was made aware that they’d be competing in 2A this season. Will Farrell have the same success?

The Steelers have completed each of their last five seasons with 10-wins or more and a District crown. Farrell has compiled 64 wins and only 11 losses (85.3%) during that time span. The Steelers are seeking their 13th winning season in the last 14 years.

2019 Record: 14-2 (3-0), 1st place Region 1

Head Coach: Amp Pegues, 2nd season (14-2)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 36.5 (5th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 7.0 (1st in Area)

Total Offense: 373.0

Rushing Offense: 294.5

Passing Offense: 78.5

Returning Starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 6

What you need to know about Farrell’s offense

-Replacing Kyi Wright as the team’s quarterback couldn’t have been an easy task. However, Ray Raver came up big in his role as he threw for 873 yards and 13 touchdowns (with only 2 INTs). He also gained 617 yards and scored 9 times. Raver has since graduated along with a trio of standout offensive linemen Melvin Hobson, Gary Hopson and Adrian Daniels. Returning up front is senior Gary Satterwhite and junior Preston Williams. “This summer, line play should be very competitive,” says coach Pegues. “We’ll have more size there. The key will be finding a quarterback to run the show.”

The true game breakers, a year ago, were the rushing tandem of Class A Player of the Year Anthony Stallworth and Jaden Harrison. Stallworth led the team in rushing with 1777 yards and 16 scores on the ground. Harrison also went over 1000-yards (1080) and led the Steelers’ in yards per attempt with 11.1 stripes per tote. He also scored 15 offensive touchdowns (13 rushing, 2 receiving) and catching 19 passes. Senior receiver Brice Butler is back also after catching 20 passes for a team-high 23.9 yards per reception. Butler also snagged 6 touchdown passes as well.

What you need to know about Farrell’s defense

-The defensive unit has been on another level over the last few years culminating with each of their state championship teams in 2018 (allowed 7.8 ppg) and 2019 (allowed 7.0 ppg). Those numbers resemble the late-2000s Steeler defense of 2008 (8.4 ppg allowed) and 2009 (5.9 ppg allowed). Farrell lost a lot of their stalwarts to graduation including linebacker Tyrie Hammonds (108 tackles) as well as down linemen Brian Hilton Jr. (10.5 QB sacks), Sayvion Thomas (10 QB sacks), Gary Hopson (3 QB sacks), Melvin Hobson (62 tackles) and Adrian Daniels (37 tackles). In the secondary, the team must move on from the likes of Dwight Ravenscraft (77 tackles, 2 FR) and Juwon Samuels.

The Steelers return their leading tackler from a year ago in junior LB Taidon Strickland (141 tackles, 2 INTs). Taidon’s classmate, Anthony Jackson also will be back in the mix at his linebacker spot after posting 76 tackles with 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions. Returning in the secondary are a couple of senior ball hawks in Brice Butler (7 INTs) and Marion Odem (2 INTs).

Pegues states that the key to the defense this year will be his defensive line – a young and inexperienced unit which has big shoes to fill.

Farrell’s Key Player(s)

-Junior running back Anthony Stallworth will be running behind a line that averages 6’2 and 300 pounds. Last year, he ran for an average of 9.5 yards per carry.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Greenville

Sept. 4 – at Mercer

Sept. 11 – Lakeview

Sept. 18 – at Reynolds

Sept. 25 – Sharpsville

Oct. 2 – at West Middlesex

Oct. 9 – Wilmington

Oct. 16 – University Prep

Oct. 24 – at Kennedy Catholic

The Big game on the schedule

October 9 – Wilmington (Home)

…Last year’s 40-0 shutout loss at Wilmington on August 30 was the wake up call Farrell needed. The Steelers went on to take their next 14 outings and win the state championship. This year, Farrell will look to get revenge over the ‘Hounds.

Since 2015, Farrell’s 1,000-yard rushers

2019 – Anthony Stallworth – 1777

2019 – Jaden Harrison – 1080

2018 – Christian Lewis – 2470

2017 – Christian Lewis – 1350

2016 – Braxton Chapman – 1437

2015 – Braxton Chapman – 1427