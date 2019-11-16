Farrell runs over Tussey Mountain

Farrell will meet Coudersport next week for the opportunity to play in the Western Final

Steelers finished with 5 TD runs of over 35 yards

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The defending champ Farrell didn’t miss a beat as the Steelers toppled Tussey Mountain, 60-14, this afternoon from Slippery Rock University.

Farrell (11-2) hadn’t been scored upon since August until last week. Today, the defense nearly did it again by shutting down the Titans to 14 fourth quarter points – who had averaged 37.9 points before their meeting with the Steelers. Tussey Mountain’s season came to an end with a 11-2 mark.

The Steelers began their day on offense by scoring on their first play from scrimmage. Anthony Stallworth took a handoff from Farrell’s 47-yard line and dashed 53 yards to the end zone to give the Steelers an early 7-0 lead.

On Farrell’s next possession, Jaden Harrison capped it off with a 4-yard run to pay dirt.

The Steelers weren’t done – Tyrie Hammonds bulldozed his way to give Farrell a 3 touchdown lead.

After forcing the Titans’ to punt, Brice Butler took his special teams play back 61-yards to extend the Steeler lead (29-0).

Once again, it was Stallworth – this time from 37-yards away – who scored his second touchdown of the day. Farrell goes up 35 midway through the second quarter (35-0).

Then, to close out the scoring for the opening half, Brian Hilton caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Ray Raver to give the Steelers a 42-0 advantage at the half.

To begin the third quarter, more of the same, Sayvion Thomas rushed from midfield to score the first touchdown of the second half. Anthony Jackson, then, went 40-yards to extend the Steelers’ lead to 54-0. Again, Jackson scores a long run to end the quarter up 60-0.

Tussey got on the board late on a Tyler Rhodes touchdown catch and a Kaden Lucko run.

Farrell will be matched against District 9 champ Coudersport next week.

SCORING CHART

Farrell, 60-14 (Final)

First Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 53-yard TD run (F 7-0, 9:39)

F – Jaden Harrison, 4-yard TD run (F 13-0, 6:31)

Second Quarter

F – Tyrie Hammonds, 1-yard TD run (F 21-0, 11:23)

F – Brice Butler, 61-yard punt return for TD (F 29-0, 9:47)

F – Anthony Stallworth, 37-yard TD run (F 35-0, 5:34)

F – Brian Hilton, Jr. 2-yard TD catch from Ray Raver (F 42-0, 0:46)

Third Quarter

F – Sayvion Thomas, 49-yard TD run (F 48-0, 9:56)

F – Anthony Jackson, 40-yard TD run (F 54-0, 5:52)

F – Anthony Jackson, 46-yard TD run (F 60-0, 2:17)

Fourth Quarter

T – Tyler Rhodes, 31-yard TD catch from Matthew Leonard (F 60-7, 8:58)

T – Kaden Lucko, 3-yard TD run (F 60-14, 3:04)