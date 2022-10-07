SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell handed Sharpsville their first loss of the season by topping the Blue Devils, 48-7. The Steelers’ playmaker Kylon Wilson scored four rushing touchdowns while Kabron Smith cashed in three times on the ground.
Farrell, as a team, gained 319 rushing yards and scored seven times. The Steeler defense permitted just 33 total yards to Sharpsville.
Since their narrow 2-point loss to Ursuline (40-38) in week two, the Steelers have run off five wins in a row. Farrell has scored over 35 points in all seven outings this year.
Next week, Farrell (6-1) plays at Sharon in the renewal of the Steel Bowl series.
Sharpsville had won 10 straight games. Caullin Summers found Garen Levis on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils (6-1) will play host to Grove City next Friday.
