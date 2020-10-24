Farrell rolls behind Stallworth’s big day; stage is set for Wilmington in D10 title tilt

Anthony Stallworth raced 83-yards for a score to highlight his big day

ALBION, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Anthony Stallworth ran for 245-yards in Farrell’s 30-10 win over Northwestern. Stallworth eclipse the 3,000-yard mark for his career. The Steelers now advance to the District 10 2A Championship game against Wilmington. Christian Hartley completed both of his passes and rushed for 2 scores.

Farrell’s defense forced two turnovers and allowed just over 70 yards rushing on the day.

In Farrell’s 5-wins this season, the Steelers were able to score a total of 199 points (39.8 ppg).

Northwestern’s defense had allowed an average of just 8-points per game during the regular season. The Wildcats fall to 6-1. Northwestern’s QB Ryan Tewell completed 8 of 16 passes and ran for the ‘Cats only touchdown.

Scoring Chart

Farrell, 30-10

First Quarter

F – Jaden Harrison, 14-yard TD run (F 6-0)

F – Christian Hartley, 1-yard TD run (F 14-0)

Second Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 82-yard TD run (F 22-0)

N – Ryan Tewell, 1-yard TD run (F 22-7)

Third Quarter

N – Preston Runser, 31-yard FG (F 22-10)

Fourth Quarter

F – Christian Hartley, 4-yard TD run (F 30-10)

The 2-time defending state champs are set to meet Wilmington (6-0) in 2A District title tilt on Friday (October 30).