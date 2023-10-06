FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell stays unbeaten as the Steelers upend Sharpsville, 62-6.

Farrell opened the game with back-to-back big plays including their second play from scrimmage that was a 28-yard touchdown strike from Kabron Smith to Brandon Chambers.

Smith accounted for five touchdowns in the first half (4 passing, 1 rushing). Smith would throw another as he tossed for 215 yards through the air. Juelz Johnson led the Steelers on the ground by eclipsing the 100-yard mark once again.

The Steelers (7-0) have now defeated the Blue Devils six consecutive times, including last year’s District 10 championship matchup (26-0).

Next week, Sharpsville (5-2) will travel to Grove City to take on the Eagles. On Saturday, Farrell will meet Sharon in the Steel Bowl.

