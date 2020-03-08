Farrell rallies past Coudersport to earn PIAA second round berth

The Farrell boys are back in the Sweet 16 after they got a first round win over Coudersport on Saturday

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell kept their season alive Saturday as they topped Coudersport 69-64 in the PIAA Class A First Round at Sharon High School.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Steelers trailed throughout the first half but rallied to take the lead in the 3rd quarter.

Eric Hopson led the way for Farrell with 25 points while Brian Hilton Junior had 17 and Ben King added 11.

Kolby Vanwhy had a team-high 21 for Coudersport in the loss.

Farrell improves to 17-8 on the year and advances to the second round Wednesday against Ridgway Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.