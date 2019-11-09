Farrell rallies to win 5th D10 crown in a row

Steelers outscored Maplewood 22-0 to finish the game

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell rallied in the second half to outscore Maplewood – 22-0 over the game’s final 14 minutes – to post their 5th consecutive District title with a 35-20 win. Anthony Stallworth scored twice in the fourth quarter. The Steelers (10-2) have won 10 in a row as now they’ll prepare to take on Tussey Mountain next week.

Maplewood received the opening kick as Clay Cox put the Tigers in business with a kickoff return which took the unbeaten Tigers deep in Farrell territory. The Steelers’ Brian Hilton came away with a fumble recovery to halt Maplewood’s drive.

A few plays later, Jaden Harrison dashed 52-yards to open the scoring with Farrell on top, 7-0, early in the opening quarter.

Maplewood answered with a 58-yard pass play from JD McFadden to Jesse McFadden to get the Tigers deep into Steeler territory. Kaleb Donor got his team within a point of Farrell after his 11-yard touchdown run (missed two-point conversion). The score was the first that Farrell had given up since August.

In the second quarter, Ray Raver took the ball 6-yards to score Farrell’s second touchdown of the day. The two-point conversion failed as the Steelers went up by 7 (13-6).

Just before the half, McFadden to McFadden connected again to pull the Tigers within a point (13-12)

Maplewood took their first lead of the game late in the third quarter on a Donor 8-yard touchdown run. Then, the McFadden’s hooked up on a two-point play to extend the Maplewood lead to 20-13).

At the end of the third quarter, Raver gets into the end zone for the second time. However, the extra point was blocked and Maplewood holds onto a 1-point lead (20-19).

Once again, it was Farrell who made a big play as the defense recovered a Maplewood fumble as Anthony Stallworth went in from 8-yards out to give the Steelers a lead in the fourth quarter (25-20). Raver followed up that run with a two-point conversion to Hilton to give Farrell a 27-20 advantage.

Stallworth, again, with a touchdown run – this time from 59-yards. Raver to Hilton connected on another conversion (35-20).

Maplewood dropped their first game of the season as the Tigers complete their season at 10-1. The Bengal cats were competing in their first District Championship game since 1993.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

F – Jaden Harrison, 52-yard TD run (F 7-0, 8:32)

M – Kaleb Donor, 11-yard TD run (F 7-6, 7:17)

Second Quarter

F – Ray Raver, 5-yard TD run (F 13-6, 9:04)

M – Jesse McFadden, 3-yard TD catch from JF McFadden (F 13-12, 0:13)

Third Quarter

M – Kaleb Donor, 8-yard TD run (M 20-13, 2:27)

F – Ray Raver, 5-yard TD run (M 20-19, 0:05)

Fourth Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 8-yard TD run (F 27-20, 8:29)

F – Anthony Stallworth, 59-yard TD run (F 35-20, 6:25)

Recent District 10 Class A Champions

2019 – Farrell

2018 – Farrell

2017 – Farrell

2016 – Farrell

2015 – Farrell

2014 – Sharpsville

2013 – Lakeview

2012 – Sharpsville

2011 – Sharpsville

2010 – Farrell

2009 – Farrell

2008 – Farrell