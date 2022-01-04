FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell boys basketball team outpaced West Middlesex Tuesday night grabbing a 71-58 win at home.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Farrell grabbed a five-point lead after the first quarter but the Big Reds would battle back to cut the deficit to just three at the half.

But the Steelers would have a big third quarter, extending their lead to eight and never looking back.

Malachi Owens led Farrell with 16 points on the night.

Richie Preston had a game-high 20 points for the Big Reds.