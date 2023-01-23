FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell High School football standout Kylon Wilson announced that he will continue his career at Slippery Rock University.

Watch the video above to see the announcement and to hear from Wilson.

Wilson made the announcement on Monday at the high school.

“Coming back and talking to Coach Lutz today, they came back to me, and they made me feel like I was really at home,” said Wilson. “You know… seeing the campus, I loved it.”

This season, he played in 10 games, recording 1,667 all-purpose yards with 30 total touchdowns.

This past year, Wilson was named to WKBN’s Big 22 list.

Slippery Rock went 10-3 this past season and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament.