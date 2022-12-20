WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell boys basketball team opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter and never looked back as the Steelers topped West Middlesex 65-49 Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Farrell led by just six after one but extended the lead to 13 by halftime.

For the Steelers, Nasir O’Kane had a team-high 24 points on the night.

Richie Preston led the way for West Middlesex with a game-high 25.

With the win, Farrell moves to 4-0, their best start since the ’13-’14 season.