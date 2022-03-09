KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell native Sincere Carry was named the Mid American Conference Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Carry averaged over 18 points, four assists, and four blocks per game this season for Kent State. He helped lead the Golden Flashes to 21 wins and the Number One seed in this week’s Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Carry, who grew up in Farrell, played high school basketball in Ohio at Solon. He was a finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2018, averaging over 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists per game as a senior.

Carry helped lead the Rockets to a school record 27 wins during his senior season.