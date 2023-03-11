CLEVELAND (WKBN) – For the first time in six years, the Kent State men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament after topping Toledo 93-78 in the MAC Championship game on Saturday night.

The last time the Golden Flashes reached the big dance was the 2016-2017 season.

Farrell native and Duquesne transfer Sincere Carry led Kent State with 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting from the field.

Four other Kent players reached double-figures as Malique Jacobs had 18, Chris Payton scored 17 while Miryne Thomas and Jalen Sullinger each had 12 apiece.

The win is Kent State’s fifth straight and the Golden Flashes will learn their seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.