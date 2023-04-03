KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell native and Kent State basketball standout Sincere Carry has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

He made the announcement on social media:

“I want to thank my coaches and teammates at Kent State University for having my back and creating memories that I will never forget,” Carry said in his post. “Thank you to my family for always being there and sacrificing so much for me. I wouldn’t be in this position today without your unconditional love and support… I’m now ready and focused on taking the next step… I am declaring for the 2023 NBA draft.”

Carry was named All-MAC First Team for the last two years. In addition, he was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Year for his efforts in the 2021-22 season.

He averaged 17.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season for the Golden Flashes. He also connected on 64 three-pointers in 35 games for Kent State.

Carry helped lead Kent State to the 2023 MAC Tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Flashes fell to Indiana in the first round 71-60.

The Solon High School graduate started his college basketball career at Duquesne where he played in 63 games for the Dukes. He averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 assists per game.