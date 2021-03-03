Farrell native and YSU linebacker leaving Penguins’ program

Malachi Newell has played in 35 games at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell native Malachi Newell is leaving Youngstown State University’s football team.

The Penguins’ linebacker and YSU graduate announced on Wednesday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Newell appeared in both games this season and recorded four tackles, including one tackle-for-loss against Northern Iowa last Saturday.

Newell has played in 35 games at Youngstown State as a member of special teams and reserve linebacker. He announced he has one year of college eligibility remaining.

As a senior at Farrell, Newell led the entire state with 232 tackles and accounted for over 1,000 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns while leading the Steelers to a District X Championship and an appearance in the Class A State Championship game.

He was also named a 2015 member of our WKBN Big 22.