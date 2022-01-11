FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell topped Mercer 57-44 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Omar Stewart led the way for the Steelers with 20 points while Malachi Owens also reached double figures with 12.

Lamont Samuels and Allen Michael Jackson chipped in with eight points apiece.

Mercer was led by Woody Nickel who tallied 12 points. Jake Mattocks added 10 in the setback.

With the win, Farrell improves to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in Region 1 action. The Steelers are slated to return to action on Thursday at Jamestown.

Mercer drops to 7-3. The Mustangs, who drop to 3-1 in Region 1, will host West Middlesex on Thursday.